Sumter Co. deputies arrest 18-year-old in connection with October 2019 shooting
Sheron Robinson (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Emery Glover | October 29, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT - Updated October 29 at 4:38 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has now arrested a second suspect following the shooting death of a 23-year-old man that happened in October 2019.

Officials said 18-year-old Sheron Robinson turned himself in on Wednesday to authorities. Before Robinson’s arrest, a 15-year-old was also arrested in October 2019 and charged with murder.

Slater was initially reported missing in October after he was last seen leaving his job at McDonald’s near I-20 around 5:30 p.m. on October 20.

His body was discovered days later on Scales Road.

Robinson has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

