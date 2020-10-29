Sumter Co. deputies arrest 18-year-old in connection with October 2019 shooting

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has now arrested a second suspect following the shooting death of a 23-year-old man that happened in October 2019.
Officials said 18-year-old Sheron Robinson turned himself in on Wednesday to authorities. Before Robinson’s arrest, a 15-year-old was also arrested in October 2019 and charged with murder.
Slater was initially reported missing in October after he was last seen leaving his job at McDonald’s near I-20 around 5:30 p.m. on October 20.
His body was discovered days later on Scales Road.
Robinson has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
