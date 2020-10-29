CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted for stealing money from woman at North Columbia store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing money from a woman at a CVS store on North Main Street on Wednesday.
Authorities said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. The woman was at the check-out counter gathering cash to purchase a money order when the man, who was standing next to her, pushed her and grabbed the money before leaving the store.
Officials said no one was injured during the incident.
If you have any information about the man’s identity or his whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
