At least two positive COVID-19 cases reported by attendees at President Trump’s Gastonia rally

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County health officials say that at least two people who attended President Trump’s campaign rally in Gastonia last week tested positive for COVID-19.
The rally was held at Gaston Municipal Airport on Oct. 21 where more than 20,000 people were in attendance.
Gaston County officials say those positive cases are not thought to be an indication of spread from the rally, but instead just independent cases among individuals at the event.
However, there could be a concern of a potential spread, according to county officials.
County officials say health officials are investigating contract tracing. Places those two who tested positive are being notified.
According to county officials, because of the large number of potential contacts from the rally, and the inability to contact them directly, the community is being notified so they can assess their own risk and take appropriate actions.
At the largely-attended rally, officials said there were more than 20,000 people packed in at the airfield and stood shoulder to shoulder. Some wore a mark while others decided against it.
“I’m not afraid of it. I’m not afraid of it. I’m pretty healthy, and I’m in decent shape.” one man in attendance said.'
Anyone who was in attendance at the rally is encouraged to monitor their symptoms and seek testing if needed.
