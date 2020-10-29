Football game between North Augusta, River Bluff canceled

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Friday’s varsity football game between River Bluff and North Augusta has now been canceled, according to Lexington One officials.
The game, which was slated to be River Bluff’s homecoming game, was canceled by North Augusta.
Despite the cancellation of the game, River Bluff still plans to hold all “Welcome Home” activities. Students will be honored during the event and there will be a special performance by the Gator Band.
Tickets for Friday’s festivities are not required. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will start at 7 p.m.
Fans who purchased game tickets for Friday’s contest can get a refund by bringing the ticket or student wrist band to the River Bluff High Athletic Ticket Office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on November 4 or 5.
