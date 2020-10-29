First Alert Forecast: The threat for rain moves east, then cooler weather moves in for your weekend

Tonight is a First Alert. A cold front will move through the Midlands tonight, pushing some of Zeta’s remnants through the area. So, there’s still a chance for showers and storms. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Our winds will continue to stay breezy and gusty as the front crosses the area and moves farther east. In fact, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Midlands. Winds could gust to around 30-35 mph.