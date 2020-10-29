First Alert Forecast: The threat for rain moves east, then cooler weather moves in for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The threat for rain moves east tonight, then cooler weather will move in just in time for your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Zeta has lost its tropical characteristics and continues to weaken.
· Tonight is a First Alert. We’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and storms as a cold front pushes through the Midlands (30-40%). Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
· Winds will continue to be breezy tonight into early Friday. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Midlands.
· Friday will be sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
· Halloween will be sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the 60s.
· A few showers are possible Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.
· Morning temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s by Election Day (Tuesday).
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. A cold front will move through the Midlands tonight, pushing some of Zeta’s remnants through the area. So, there’s still a chance for showers and storms. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Our winds will continue to stay breezy and gusty as the front crosses the area and moves farther east. In fact, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Midlands. Winds could gust to around 30-35 mph.
Once the front passes to our east, high pressure will build in, pushing the clouds out. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
On Friday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. It will still be breezy, especially early in the day. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
Much cooler weather moves in for Halloween. Highs will be in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will fall into the 50s by the time you’re trick or treating Saturday night under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. We’ll also see a full moon Saturday night.
Don’t forget to set you clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time ends.
By Sunday, a few showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Highs will drop into the upper 50s Monday afternoon. Then, temperatures by Tuesday morning (Election Day) will likely be in the upper 30s! Bundle up!
Alert Night Tonight: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30-40%). Breezy. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Halloween: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Election Day: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.
