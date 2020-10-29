First Alert Forecast: Breezy today and Feeling more like fall this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today will be breezy with a northwest wind at 15-25mph. Expect drier and cooler air for today and tomorrow.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· It will be a breezy day today. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the southern half of the Midlands.
· Today will be sunny. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
· Halloween will be sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the 60s.
· A few showers are possible Sunday morning with highs near 70.
· Morning temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s Tuesday morning, frost is a possibility.
First Alert Weather Story:
The wind just won’t quit today. It won’t be as strong as yesterday, but you might want to hold off on any raking until we get a break from the wind Saturday. Expect winds out of the northwest at 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph from time to time. Skies are sunny and high temperatures reach the low 70s.
Highs pressure to our north keeps us dry, cool, and crisp Saturday. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the mid to upper 60s.
The high moves to the east as we head into Sunday. This allows some more humidity to our region. Expect more clouds and a 30% chance of morning showers. A strong cold front will push in later in the evening and will bring dry and cool air.
In fact our low temp goes down to 42 Monday morning and the high temperature is near 59. A light jacket will be needed.
High pressure builds over the region which will calm our atmosphere. With a cold airmass over the Midlands and calm winds the threat of frost become something to watch out for in the early morning hours Tuesday. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s.
Election day will be sunny and dry with highs in the mid 60s.
Today: Sunny & Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Halloween: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs near 70.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Election Day: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.
