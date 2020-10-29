Election offices face challenges with huge SC voter turnout

“First of all, I’m disabled. I walked up from that parking lot back there, got all the way up there, and was turned away, walked all the way up the hill, was turned away from there. Then, I walked down to get my car and spent 10 minutes just trying to get into this place,” Bob Rightsell, a Richland County voter, said. “Now, I’m here curbside voting because that’s the only damn voting I’ve seen.”