Driver charged with attempted murder after hitting pregnant woman with vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 40-year-old woman has been arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and charged with attempted murder after hitting her friend and a pregnant woman with a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.
Officials said Candace Nelson has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following the incident.
Investigators arrived at the 300 block of Berkshire Road after reports of a dispute involving several people. When they arrived, officials found a woman lying on the ground after she had been hit by a vehicle.
A pregnant woman also reported being hit by the same vehicle.
Both women were taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention.
Investigators later learned that Nelson and the pregnant woman were arguing before Nelson hit her own friend and the pregnant woman with the vehicle.
Nelson, who faces a third count of attempted murder in relation to the pregnant woman’s unborn baby, has been taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
