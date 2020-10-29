Clemson QB Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Saturday’s game vs. Boston College

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19.
The news was confirmed Thursday evening following Clemson’s practice as they prepare for their game Saturday against Boston College.
“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation,” Swinney said in a statement. "He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”
The presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has completed just over 70% of his passes this year and thrown for 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.
No. 1 Clemson is slated to host Boston College at home on Saturday at noon.
