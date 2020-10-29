City employee sketches portrait of fallen Myrtle Beach officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock received a special gift on behalf of the city’s Solid Waste Division.
Equipment operator Quentin Russell presented Prock his sketch of Ofc. Jacob Hancher, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month while responding to a domestic call.
Prock received the gift Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot.
She said the sketch will be displayed at the Myrtle Beach police annex facility.
