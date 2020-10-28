Victims in string of robberies in Richland, Lexington County share experience

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have released new surveillance video of the suspect involved in eight robberies that have taken place over the last week and a half in Lexington and Richland counties.
Six of the robberies have taken place in Lexington County with the latest two happening in Richland County.
One robbery took place on Sunday at a Pops and Shell gas station on North Main Street in Columbia, and the next on Monday at an S&S Corner Market and Exxon Station on Winnsboro Road in Blythewood.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators said there’s a pattern to these robberies that make them think it’s the same man.
Teresa Bell, the manager of the Pops convenience store on North Main Street, said the man came into the store on Sunday night demanding one of the employees give him the money in the cash register.
“I got the phone call. She was hysterical and she was crying,” Bell said. “I could barely understand and I heard ‘robbery,’ and I came on over and she was just shaking.”
Bell said the man waited while the employee checked out another customer before demanding the money.
“She gave him the money. She was just shaking and hysterical,” Bell said. “She walked off, and he said, ‘No, come back. You’ve got to go in the bathroom.’ He took her in the bathroom and she didn’t know what he was about to do to her. She was so scared. He took her in the bathroom and said, ‘I’m not going to hurt you, but you’ve got to go in the bathroom,’ and then took the money and ran out of the store.”
Bell said the man was wearing a hoodie and mask that covered most of his face.
“She thought he had a weapon because he had both hands in his pockets, and he said give me the money. She has kids so she just gave him the money,” Bell said.
RCSD Investigator Matt Taylor said it’s part of a pattern.
“Based upon his actions, when he approaches them, he’s definitely made them fearful for their lives by what he’s doing,” Taylor said. “He’s holding his hands inside of his hoody, which is making them believe that he has a gun.”
Deputies said the suspect is a black man in his mid-20s to mid-30s. RCSD investigators said that the suspect in their two robberies is the same man that’s responsible for at least two of the Lexington County robberies, but they believe the same might be responsible for all eight.
“He is wearing a black and gray hoodie. He’s also wearing black pants, and black and white Air Jordans. In another case in Lexington County, he’s wearing the exact same clothing,” Taylor said.
In Lexington County, the first robbery happened on October 18 at a Circle K on Bush River Road, with more robberies occurring on October 20, 21, 23, and 25. The suspect robbed a Speedway, Spinx, Pops, CVS, and Shell in those robberies.
The robbery is something that’s been terrifying for Bell and her employees.
“You never know when it’s going to happen, so we have to worry about that every day,” Bell said.
Investigators said they are still working to identify a vehicle that might be connected to the suspect. They said that all of the robberies have taken place at gas stations or businesses close to I-20 or I-26 making it difficult to catch him once he leaves.
Authorities are asking for anyone who might recognize the man based on his appearance or clothing to notify authorities. You can call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC
