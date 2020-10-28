Sumter man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at motel in Lynchburg

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting at a motel in Lynchburg.
Leon Shiron Benbow, 24, was taken into custody on October 22. He has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On October 16 officials responded to a shooting at a motel on the 10000 block of Lynches River Road.
Investigators identified Benbow as the shooter based on evidence gathered so far. It has also been determined that Benbow and Dickey were acquaintances.
“This incident is still under investigation and we do believe there are deeper underlying issues related to this case, however, the suspect has not been very cooperative,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000.
