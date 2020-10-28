S.C. surpasses 1 million absentee votes ahead of November election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – More than one million South Carolina voters have cast an absentee ballot ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, state voting officials said.
According to information from the South Carolina State Election Commission, approximately 1,013,000 absentee ballots have been returned as of Oct. 28.
That more than doubles the number of absentee ballots in the 2016 election, which at 503,000 was a record.
There have been approximately 1,105,000 absentee ballots issued as of Wednesday, according to the SEC.
In 2016, 517,000 absentee ballots were issued.
