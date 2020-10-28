SC Department of Education launches new program to help students amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Education has launched a new program to help students and families dealing with academic challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ENGAGE South Carolina program has been created to help students from kindergarten through 12th grade who have been fully or partially disengaged from learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program will provide a personal academic coach that will help the student develop plans for academic success moving forward, answer questions about technology and curriculum, monitor the student’s pace and process throughout the year, and build connections to additional community support programs.
“Throughout the pandemic, the lives of so many of our students and their families have been upended, and understandably many students have struggled with this transition,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman “ENGAGE South Carolina is designed to support these learners and help ensure they stay on track for graduation and beyond.”
To sign up, for the ENGAGE South Carolina program, visit this link.
