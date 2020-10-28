One arrested, another still sought in ‘senseless murder’ of Aiken 12-year-old

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has been arrested and another remains on the run in connection with the murder of a 12-year-old boy killed in a shooting.
Edward “Junior” F. McKenzie Jr. was shot inside his home in the 1000 block of Wyman Street. The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the residence for shots being fired at 3:58 a.m.
Investigators have taken out arrest warrants on Hykeem Hampton, 25, and Demetrius Williams, 31. Hampton is in custody and has been charged with murder, assault and battery, discharging a firearm, and weapons possession.
Williams remains on the run.
