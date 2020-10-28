On-duty Horry detective involved in crash that killed man at U.S. 501, S.C. 544 overpass

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An on-duty detective with the Horry County Police Department was involved in a crash that killed a man Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Cavalier was heading east on S.C. 544 when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a Chevrolet Tahoe head-on.
The detective was reportedly operating the Chevrolet Tahoe, which was unmarked, at the time of the crash.
Mikayla Moskov, Horry County police spokesperson, said the detective suffered minor injuries in the crash and did receive medical attention.
The driver of the Chevrolet Cavalier, 46-year-old Allen Alexis Brown, was taken to Conway Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
“Thank you to our public safety partners with Horry County Fire Rescue, Conway Police Department, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Conway Fire Department, and Horry County 911, as well as HCPD patrol officers, who assisted at the scene and via dispatch,” Moskov said.
