Months after signing with Gamecocks, former A.C. Flora hoops standout no longer with team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former A.C. Flora basketball star has now decided to leave the game he once loved.
WIS has learned Patrick Iriel is no longer with the South Carolina men’s basketball team.
Iriel signed with the Gamecocks in November 2019.
“He just said he doesn’t love the game anymore,” said Joshua Staley, who coached Iriel at A.C. Flora High.
During his senior campaign with the Falcons, Iriel averaged 13 points and 12 rebounds on his way to helping A.C. Flora finish 26-4 a year ago on their way to the Lower State championship game.
“He worked his tail off to get here,” Staley said. " So, I’m perplexed on why he would walk away from it. Kids all across the world pray for that opportunity. I’m praying for him as well."
Iriel received offers from Boston College, Butler, and Georgia Tech among other programs. However, he opted to stay home to play for the Gamecocks.
“It’s great,” Iriel said about the chance to stay close to home and play in front of his family during SCBCA Media Day in November. “All my family can make it, my grandma can make it easily, my mom, my dad… I can’t wait to play in front of them.”
Staley said he and Gamecocks assistant Chuck Martin recently spoke with Iriel but were unable to get him to reconsider his decision.
WIS has reached out to officials with South Carolina’s men’s basketball program for a statement regarding the matter. We have not received a statement at this time.
