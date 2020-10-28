Man dies after being hit by vehicle at intersection in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 50-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Sumter on Tuesday night.
According to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, Robert Dinkins was a pedestrian at the intersection of Liberty Street and South Guignard Drive when he was hit by a vehicle just before 7:45 p.m.
Dinkins was taken to a nearby hospital before he died.
An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Thursday at The Medical University of South Carolina.
The Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office investigating the incident.
