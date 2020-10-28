Man dies after being hit by vehicle at intersection in Sumter

A Sumter man has died after being hit by a vehicle at an intersection Tuesday night. (Source: wwbt/nbc12)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 28, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 3:06 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 50-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Sumter on Tuesday night.

According to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, Robert Dinkins was a pedestrian at the intersection of Liberty Street and South Guignard Drive when he was hit by a vehicle just before 7:45 p.m.

Dinkins was taken to a nearby hospital before he died.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Thursday at The Medical University of South Carolina.

The Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office investigating the incident.

