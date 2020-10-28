Kershaw Co. woman struggling to find solution after being scammed out of $20,000

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County woman is trying to figure out her next steps, after being scammed out of nearly $20,000.
“I have gotten nine calls today that were fraudulent”, said Susan Brundage.
Brundage says these people called her multiple times offering her opportunities for grant money, or scaring her into thinking that her social security number had been compromised by drug dealers.
"This Billy Watson called me and said that I qualified for a federal grant but that I needed to pay the distribution fees and taxes to South Carolina.
Bailey Parker with the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs says these tactics are not uncommon and can be red flags that people should look for, to avoid being scammed themselves.
“If the contact from a person or an organization comes out of the blue it is most likely going to be a scam,” said Parker. “Organizations and even federal agencies or state agencies are not just going to reach out to you unsolicited.”
Parker says after a person hands over the money, it can be nearly impossible to get it back. Something Brundage has found out first hand.
They suggested for me to contact the places where I bought the gift card which is Walmart and Target for the first one, and I sent all this to them and they said I’m sorry we can’t do anything there’s nothing left on the card," said Brundage.
The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs says you should report any possible scams, but adds that oftentimes these cases go unreported because of the stigma behind falling victim to these crimes
People are falling for scams no matter the age...no matter the education.....OUT: the sooner you can report the better.
As for Susan Brundage, she’s staying positive and holding out hope even after losing thousands of dollars.
“I said what am I gonna do go home and cry? I said I’m gonna go sing to God the high notes and somehow, someway, somebody is going to figure out a way to help me,” said Brundage.
Some other tips for avoiding scams include remembering that the government will never ask for you to pay anything in order to get the money and never giving private information to a cold caller.
