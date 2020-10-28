Gamecocks, Wolfpack agree to play in 2030, 2031

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina and North Carolina State will square off renewing their storied rivalry with a pair of games to be played in 2030 and 2031.
The Gamecocks and Wolfpack will meet first at Williams-Brice Stadium on Sept. 14, 2030. One year later, the two teams will square off at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Aug. 30, 2031.
The last time these two teams met was in 2017. The Gamecocks held off North Carolina State at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte 35-28.
The Gamecocks have won the last three meetings between the two teams.
Overall, South Carolina leads the series 28-26-4. The all-time series dates back to 1900.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.