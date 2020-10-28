Football season ends for White Knoll due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The White Knoll varsity football team has now canceled its final two regular-season football games after a positive exposure to COVID-19, according to Lexington One officials.
The Timberwolves (0-5) were slated to play Lexington on October 30 and Conway on November 6.
The decision to cancel the varsity team’s final two games, however, does not impact the school’s junior varsity or B-team programs.
Fans who purchased tickets for the October 30 game against Lexington can get a refund by bringing the purchased ticket to the White Knoll High School Athletic Ticket Office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on November 4 or November 5.
