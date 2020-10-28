FIRST ALERT: Zeta is expected to bring strong to severe storms to the Midlands today, then cooler weather moves in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is an Alert Day for possible strong to severe storms courtesy of Zeta’s remnants.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana, Wednesday afternoon.
· Today is an Alert Day!
· Zeta’s remnant moisture and energy will bring a chance of strong to severe storms to the Midlands. Periods of heavy rain are possible. Isolated tornadoes could also develop. Be weather aware. Rain chances are around 60%.
· Thursday will also be windy, with wind gusts to 30-45 mph.
· Friday will be sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
· Halloween will be sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Heads up! Today is an alert day. Gusty winds up to 40 to 50mph cannot be ruled out this morning. There’s a wind advisory for counties to the north and a lake wind advisory for the entire Midlands. Storms containing possible tornadoes are possible throughout the day. There is enough turning of the winds and instability in the atmosphere to warrant a marginal risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. So be weather aware today!
Zeta remains a tropical storm at 8am just to our north on the NC/TN border with winds at 50mph. It moves quickly north and east throughout the morning into the afternoon. A cold front pushes in by the afternoon and keeps our winds going, but they are not quite as strong, Near 20-30mph. Expect a 60% chance of showers and storms throughout the afternoon. High temps will be way above average, near 84.
Into Friday we cool off with lows in the upper 50s and highs reach the low 70s by the afternoon. Expect sunny skies. Winds will be breezy with a northwest flow at 10-20mph.
Halloween looks pretty cool as high pressure builds bringing sunny skies. Expect lows in the upper 40s and highs near 65.
Sunday another cold front pushes in and increases clouds and our chance of rain to 30%. Morning lows are in the low 50s with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The colder air from the front arrives Monday with morning lows in the mid 40s and highs near 60.
Election day looks chilly! Morning temps are in the mid to upper 30s! Highs reach the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon.
Alert Day Today: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Rain and Storms (60%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Gusty winds expected. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Halloween: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs near 60.
Election Day: Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Sunny. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
