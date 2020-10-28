FIRST ALERT: Zeta is expected to bring strong to severe storms to the Midlands today, then cooler weather moves in

Zeta remains a tropical storm at 8am just to our north on the NC/TN border with winds at 50mph. It moves quickly north and east throughout the morning into the afternoon. A cold front pushes in by the afternoon and keeps our winds going, but they are not quite as strong, Near 20-30mph. Expect a 60% chance of showers and storms throughout the afternoon. High temps will be way above average, near 84.