FIRST ALERT: Zeta is expected to bring strong to severe storms to the Midlands Thursday, then cooler weather moves in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday is an Alert Day for possible strong to severe storms courtesy of Zeta’s remnants.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible (20%). Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana, Wednesday afternoon.
· Thursday is an Alert Day!
· Zeta’s remnant moisture and energy will bring a chance of strong to severe storms to the Midlands. Periods of heavy rain are possible. Isolated tornadoes could also develop. Be weather aware. Rain chances are around 60%.
· Thursday will also be windy, with wind gusts to 30-40 mph.
· Friday will be sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
· Halloween will be sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Isolated showers are possible (20%). Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Heads up! Thursday is an Alert Day for the Midlands as we watch for potential strong to severe storms in the Midlands from Zeta’s remnant moisture.
Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana, Wednesday afternoon. As the storm continues moving inland, it will weaken and spread its energy and moisture in our direction into Thursday, giving way to some scattered rain and thunderstorms.
Some storms could be strong to severe in the morning, but also in the afternoon and evening. Some tropical downpours are possible from time to time, but we’re not expecting rain all day. Rain chances are around 60%.
Isolated tornadoes could also develop Thursday. Make sure you have your WIS First Alert Weather App on your phone or mobile device. Regardless, Thursday will be a windy day as a cold front moves in to help push Zeta’s moisture east. In fact, wind gusts could be around 30-40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of the area. Let’s be weather aware.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s Thursday.
On Friday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
Much cooler weather moves in for Halloween. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. By Sunday, an isolated shower could move in (20% chance). Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Temperatures by Tuesday morning (Election Day) will likely be in the upper 30s! Bundle up!
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Warm. Low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Rain and Storms (60%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Gusty winds expected. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Halloween: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs near 60.
Election Day: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. A Bit Warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.