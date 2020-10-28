Fire crews still working to put out massive fire at Sumter warehouse

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Fire crews in Sumter County are still hard at work almost a day after a massive fire broke out at a warehouse. Officials say the smoke from Howell’s Recyclable Materials could be seen from satellites. The building is located near Lafayette Drive and Fulton Street.
The more than 500,000 square foot building is now in ruins, and neighbors say it was a frightening night. Homeowner Valencia Smith lives right in front of the fence to the industrial park. She says she woke up to a loud boom and ran outside. “It was scary, and flames came up over the trees,” said Smith. “I could stand here and see the trees all the way up, so it was so scary. You thought it was going to burn onto you.”
Smith says the smoke was so thick you had to put a mask on to even go outside, and the heat from a smoke melted the side of a nearby home. “It was something nobody should go through, and going through this Covid, you don’t want to lose nothing and especially your life,” Smith explained.
Just around the corner on Lafayette Boulevard, Joann Carter owns Zelle’s Boutique. She says her mom lives close to where the fire broke out. “I was concerned about my mother because she has a trach, so I called her to see if she was okay,” said Carter. “Then, I was worried about my business, smoke damage, and all, but it is what it is.”
She’s concerned the smoke could harm the clothing she sells because officials believe fumes could linger in the area for days. “The way the recyclables were bundled and stacked, it’s just hard to be able to get to, so we’ve got a lot of work still ahead of us,” explained Joey Duggan, Division Chief Sumter Fire Department.
Fire officials say there were a lot of propane cylinders in the facility that caused explosions, and the recyclables made fighting the fire even more difficult. The fire spread to the old Sumter Cabinet Company building located on the back end of the industrial park, and that building is also a total loss.
Fire investigators are still searching for what started the blaze. “I have no earthly idea what would have caused it,” said Duggan.
But tonight, neighbors are counting their blessings and say they’ll get through this together. “Thank God we are all here, and everybody and the kids, and everybody is alright,” said Smith.
Fire officials say they expect to be in the area putting out the fire and cleaning up for a few days at least. They say this is not the same building that burned down in 2018.
