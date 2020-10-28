Fire crews still working to put out massive fire at Sumter warehouse

The more than 500,000 square foot building is now in ruins, and neighbors say it was a frightening night. Homeowner Valencia Smith lives right in front of the fence to the industrial park. She says she woke up to a loud boom and ran outside. “It was scary, and flames came up over the trees,” said Smith. “I could stand here and see the trees all the way up, so it was so scary. You thought it was going to burn onto you.”