DHEC: Data reveals drop in infant mortality rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says infant mortality rates decreased between 2018 and 2019, but women of color still have higher rates than others.
Data released Wednesday by DHEC shows that South Carolina’s infant mortality rate decreased from 7.2 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018 to 6.9 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2019.
DHEC says this is reflective of 26 fewer deaths in 2019 than in the previous year.
While the population has experienced a 4.2 percent decrease in the infant mortality rate from the previous year, DHEC says racial disparities remain a concern.
The infant mortality rate remained relatively unchanged from 2018 to 2019 (11.1 and 11.2 infant deaths per 1,000 live births, respectively) among non-white women, DHEC says.
The department also says the 11.2 infant deaths reflects a 2.4 times higher rate among women of color than the infant mortality rate of infants born to white women (4.6 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2019).
“While the decrease in the overall infant mortality rate in South Carolina is encouraging, the disparity in the mortality rates between babies born to women of color and those born to white women shows that there is still significant work to be done to protect the health and safety of all babies in the state,” DHEC Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said. “DHEC, along with our partners, remains committed to this mission.”
DHEC said notable changes were observed among the top leading causes of infant deaths from 2018 to 2019, which included:
- Infant deaths due to preterm birth/low birthweight increased from 58 infant deaths in 2018 to 68 infant deaths in 2019 (17.2 percent);
- Infant deaths due to birth defects decreased from 82 infant deaths in 2018 to 63 infant deaths in 2019 (-23.2 percent);
- Infant deaths due to maternal complications of pregnancy increased 43.5 percent from 23 in 2018 to 33 in 2019 (with 27 of the 33 seen in black infants and infants of other races);
- Infant deaths due to accidents decreased from 38 in 2018 to 32 in 2019 (-15.8 percent); and
- Infant deaths due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) increased from 14 percent in 2018 to 19 percent in 2019.
South Carolina has made significant progress in reducing infant mortality over the past 20 years and DHEC says to continue making progress there must be collaborative work across sectors.
“This year’s report shows progress in some areas, yet reinforces the need for persistent education on the use of safe sleep practices among infants, the importance of early and consistent prenatal care among women, and the role grassroots efforts can play in eliminating disparities,” DHEC Bureau of Maternal and Child Health Director Kimberly Seals said. “DHEC is committed to understanding the root causes behind the disparities that exist in our state and working with our partners to eliminate them.”
DHEC says the number of sleep-related infant deaths, specifically those cited as accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed, decreased by 13.3 percent from 2018 (34 deaths) to 2019 (27 deaths).
These are potentially preventable deaths and DHEC, in collaboration with the South Carolina Birth Outcomes Initiative (BOI), says they continue to provide educational materials to communities, hospitals and childcare facilities throughout the state.
The agency says they continue to work with partners like the S.C. Hospital Association (SCHA), S.C. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the March of Dimes South Carolina Chapter, and others to explore and implement innovative strategies to improve the health of moms and babies in South Carolina.
DHEC says people can find infant mortality data on their website.
Additionally a video about reducing head trauma and a video about the ABCs of Safe Sleep are available on DHEC’s YouTube page.
