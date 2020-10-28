Carowinds reopening, with restrictions, for ‘Taste of the Season’ event

“The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority and our guests can be confident they can visit Carowinds and have fun safely,” said Pat Jones, vice president and general manager at Carowinds. “Our health and safety protocols align with CDC guidance and we incorporated information from company and industry health and safety experts, along with our state and local government officials. We couldn’t be more ready and excited to welcome guests back to the park for this wonderful holiday celebration.”