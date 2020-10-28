Boeing expects to reduce workforce by 30K after third-quarter profits report

“The global pandemic continued to add pressure to our business this quarter, and we’re aligning to this new reality by closely managing our liquidity and transforming our enterprise to be sharper, more resilient and more sustainable for the long term,” Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said in a statement. “Our diverse portfolio, including our government services, defense and space programs, continues to provide some stability for us as we adapt and rebuild for the other side of the pandemic.”