18 suspects arrested, 12 sought after year-long Clarendon Co. drug bust

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Members of the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and the Manning Police Department arrested 18 people on drug charges on various drug charges on October 22.
Officials said the investigation spanned more than a year and resulted in a total of 96 drug offenses. Among the charges, suspects were charged with distribution of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and other controlled substances.
The investigation was a joint operation with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Clarendon County Combined Narcotics Unit, South Carolina Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
The following suspects were arrested:
- Desmond Abraham, 42 - two counts of second offense for distribution of crack cocaine
- Kendrick Billups, 43 - second offense for distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of crack cocaine within the proximity of a school or park
- Benjamin Boyington, 36 - two counts of distribution of a controlled substance
- Matthew Chandler, 32 - two counts for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance
- Christopher Fordham, 43 - four counts of distribution of crack cocaine, four counts of distribution of crack cocaine within the proximity of a school or park
- Kenneth Halstead, 33 - possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance
- Jerel Hardy, 25 - distribution of a controlled substance
- Jody Aaron McLendon Jones, 29 - trafficking methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
- Marcus Lawson, 37 - two counts for third offense distributing for crack cocaine
- Derrick Mack, 48 - distribution of marijuana, distribution of marijuana within the proximity of a school or park
- Herbert Mitchum, 42 - distribution of meth
- Dewilfred Morel-Auguste, 29 - distribution of methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, distribution of heroin, trafficking heroin
- Tina Ramos, 43 - five counts of distribution of meth, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
- John Wesley Richburg, 28 - distribution of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
- Cr’Ashawn Samuel, 24 - four counts of distribution of marijuana, four counts of distribution of marijuana within the proximity of a school or park
- Gerald Smith, 39 - two counts of distribution of cocaine, distribution of crack cocaine, three counts of distribution within proximity of a school or park
- Toroney Tindal, 31 - five counts for second offense for distribution of cocaine, two counts of conspiracy to distribute cocaine
- Parrish White, 27 - two counts for distribution of crack cocaine, two counts for distribution of cocaine within the proximity of a school or park
Authorities are still searching for the following suspects:
- Jill Connor, 44 - two counts for distribution of a controlled substance
- Enmon Dozier, 34 - second offense for distribution of crack cocaine
- Demetria Fordham, 38 - three counts for distribution of crack cocaine, three counts for distribution of crack cocaine within the proximity of a school or park
- Timothy Frye, 26 (currently being held in SC Department of Corrections) - distribution of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
- Anthony Gamble, 38 - distribution of crack cocaine
- Moses Gibbs, 40 - two counts for distribution of crack cocaine, two counts for distribution of crack cocaine within the proximity of a school or park
- Thomas Harrington, 37 - three counts for distribution of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
- Robert Lang, 35 - third offense for distribution of crack cocaine,
- Distribution of crack cocaine within proximity of a school or park
- Joshua Leon, 28 - distribution of cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine
- Rodney Ragins, 33 - four counts for second offense of distribution of crack cocaine, four counts for distribution of crack cocaine within the proximity of a school or park
- Donna Stevens, 50 - distribution of cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine
- Jessica Yarbrough, 28 - trafficking methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
If you have any information about the whereabouts of these suspects, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
- PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
- MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
