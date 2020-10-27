SC African American Chamber of Commerce to host virtual small business grant workshop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce, along with the Governor’s Office of Administration and other partners, will host a small business grant workshop for small businesses in the state on Oct. 28.
This workshop will be held from 3-4 p.m. and there is a limit of 3,000 participants.
Agenda topics will include:
- Program Background
- Eligibility Requirements
- Required Documentation
- Grant Program Timeline
- Overview of Evaluation Process
- Calculation Worksheet Walkthrough
- Application Portal Walkthrough
- Available Resources
- Question/Answer Session
If the workshop reaches capacity, a recording of the session will be made available to the accelerateSC website. Once registered, you will receive a calendar invitation with a link to join the webinar.
Through the SC CARES Act, small and minority businesses can receive grants to reimburse qualifying expenditures for services provided or revenue loss due to the covid-19 pandemic.
