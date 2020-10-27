Richland Two teachers urge district to keep Fridays virtual

Providing adequate planning time during a teacher’s typical workday is challenging under normal circumstances. Reopening schools during this pandemic has placed an even greater need for additional planning time and presented even more challenges with scheduling. To provide planning time above the regularly scheduled planning periods, a block of unencumbered planning time on Fridays has been scheduled for teachers at the middle and high schools. At the elementary level, school and district administrators had hoped to utilize a combination of extended planning periods and early dismissal days as a way to provide teachers with the much-needed planning time during Phase 2. Securing substitutes to cover classes during extended planning periods, however, is not going to be a viable option based on the current number of available substitutes. As a result, every Friday starting November 13 has been designated as an Early Dismissal Day at our elementary schools.