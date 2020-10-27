Richland Two teachers urge district to keep Fridays virtual

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two is preparing to move into Phase 2 in less than a week. However, some teachers say they are worried about returning to the classroom and are asking the district to consider making a change to its plans.
“There’s not a teacher I know that isn’t filled with anxiety and having trouble sleeping right now,” explained Sherry Blevins, a K-3 special education teacher in the district.
Instead of elementary school students returning to school five days a week, Blevins and some other teachers are asking the district to bring them back Monday through Thursday and give teachers Friday as a day dedicated to lesson planning. “I’d like to see every teacher get a full day of planning,” said Blevins. “I’d like to see Friday’s full virtual. I think that’s a fair and reasonable compromise.”
During Phase 2, some Richland Two teachers will have to teach students virtually and in-person at the same time.
“It takes 2-3 times as much time to plan that lesson,” said Blevins, who also believes the day at home will help limit the spread of COVID-19. “That can be a day dedicated to deep, thorough cleaning of those buildings, so when we come back on Monday, we’re not coming back into an environment that’s potentially festering the virus,” she said.
Richland Two’s Director of Elementary Schools announced Monday in a letter to parents that starting November 13th, all Fridays will be designated as an early dismissal day. Both virtual and in-person students will get out of class at 11:30 a.m. “It’s a big step towards what we’re asking for, and we’re very appreciative of that,” Blevins noted.
But teachers, like Blevins, want the option to work that half day from home. “I think there is no reason for a requirement for them to work in the building, other than accountability,” said Blevins. “In all honesty, with the technology we all have, the accountability could be ensured in other ways without them having to be physically in the building.”
These teachers are also asking to be paid for the time they’re expected to work outside of their scheduled hours. A change.org petition listing the requests has gathered more than 500 signatures.
While Blevins and some other teachers understand the importance of getting kids back inside the building, they believe one day at home isn’t too much to ask. “This is a temporary sacrifice for a long goal of continuing to educate these kids safely,” Blevins noted.
Richland Two says middle and high school teachers have been given a block of uninterrupted planning time on Fridays.
They also sent WIS a statement saying, “While we can’t meet everyone’s preferences for addressing these concerns, we have worked diligently to make our schools as safe as possible and to carve out additional planning time for our teachers.”
You can read the district’s full response here:
"Richland Two district and school administrators recognize that teachers have two major concerns as we prepare to enter Phase 2: safety and planning time. While we can’t meet everyone’s preferences for addressing these concerns, we have worked diligently to make our schools as safe as possible and to carve out additional planning time for our teachers. As we prepare to welcome students back face-to-face, we are focusing on strategies that mitigate the spread of COVID 19 and other viruses. The precautions include but are not limited to:
- Requiring face coverings or masks
- Encouraging frequent hand washing or use of hand sanitizer. Hand sanitizer dispensers are being installed in all classrooms.
- Maintaining social distancing of as close to 6 feet when possible and/or installing sneeze guards and plexiglass where this is difficult to achieve.
- Requiring students and staff to stay home if they are ill, and advising them to get a flu shot.
Additionally, Service Solutions (SSC), the District’s custodial service provider has developed a comprehensive plan to ensure that our schools are clean, sanitized, and safe. This plan includes hiring additional employees in order to have more custodial staff available to clean touchpoints throughout the day. Electrostatic sprayers will be used daily after students and employees are no longer using the classroom or space for the day. Also, every school has received additional supplies to assist with cleaning, sanitation, social distancing, and other safety measures designed to keep our schools safe.
Providing adequate planning time during a teacher’s typical workday is challenging under normal circumstances. Reopening schools during this pandemic has placed an even greater need for additional planning time and presented even more challenges with scheduling. To provide planning time above the regularly scheduled planning periods, a block of unencumbered planning time on Fridays has been scheduled for teachers at the middle and high schools. At the elementary level, school and district administrators had hoped to utilize a combination of extended planning periods and early dismissal days as a way to provide teachers with the much-needed planning time during Phase 2. Securing substitutes to cover classes during extended planning periods, however, is not going to be a viable option based on the current number of available substitutes. As a result, every Friday starting November 13 has been designated as an Early Dismissal Day at our elementary schools.
Without a doubt, this pandemic has required sacrifices from the entire Richland Two family and we are extremely grateful for everyone coming together to support our students. Our hope is that our employees and parents will continue putting forth the collective effort needed to provide our students with premier learning experiences even under these unprecedented and challenging circumstances."
