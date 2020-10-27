Oprah to host SC virtual town hall as part of voting initiative on Thursday

Oprah to host SC virtual town hall as part of voting initiative on Thursday
FILE - This Feb. 8, 2020 file photo shows Oprah Winfrey during "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" tour in New York. Winfrey announced Wednesday, May 20, 2020 that her Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation will donate money to organizations dedicated to helping undeserved communities in Chicago; Nashville, Tennessee; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Kosciusko, Mississippi, where she was born. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File) (Source: Brad Barket)
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 27, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 1:47 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week, Oprah Winfrey will host virtual town hall events in key states across the country in an effort to encourage citizens to vote in the upcoming election.

On Thursday, Oprah will hold a virtual town hall for South Carolina at 8 p.m. During the event, which is part OWN’s OWN YOUR VOTE nonpartisan voting initiative, Oprah will speak with local voters along with Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine as well as other national thought leaders, representatives from women’s organizations, and voting rights experts.

The event is free and open to the public. However, you must register to attend. To do so, visit this link.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.