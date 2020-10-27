Missing SC man last seen in Lexington is ‘at-risk,’ officials say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man reported missing in Lexington County is considered at-risk due to ongoing mental health issues, officials say.
Lonnie Randall, 58, of Monetta, was last seen Monday afternoon in Lexington near the intersection of Gibson Road and Hendrix Street. That’s just south of West Main Street, near the Post Office and DMV.
Randall is a white man who is 5-foot 7-inches and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and mismatched shoes, officials say.
His family is worried about his safety and wellbeing. While he was last seen in Lexington, his hometown of Monetta is in Aiken and Saluda counties.
Anyone who sees Randall or knows where he is should call Detective Alewine with the Lexington Police Department at 803-358-7262.
Tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), on midlandscrimestoppers.com or using the P3 Tips App.
Useful tips may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.