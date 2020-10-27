Man wanted in York County killing

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A man is wanted in a killing that happened in Clover Tuesday morning.
York County deputies say the killing happened off of Bowling Green Drive.
Kevin Tyrone Gil, 34, is wanted for murder in the killing, deputies say. Gil is described as being around 5′6″ and 167 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be in Gastonia’s Union Road area.
Details surrounding the killing were not provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.
