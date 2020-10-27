LIVE AT 3:30 PM: Vice President Mike Pence holds campaign rally in the Upstate

By Katie Davidson | October 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 3:00 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) - Vice President Mike Pence is expected to arrive in Greenville Tuesday afternoon for a campaign rally.

Campaign officials said Pence will arrive at 3:30 p.m.

The Greenville event is at Donaldson Airport, and doors opened at 1:30 p.m.

We’re told the “Make America Great Again!” Victory Rally will feature remarks from Pence and Republican candidates.

Campaign officials say all attendees “will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.”

