LIVE AT 3:30 PM: Vice President Mike Pence holds campaign rally in the Upstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) - Vice President Mike Pence is expected to arrive in Greenville Tuesday afternoon for a campaign rally.
Campaign officials said Pence will arrive at 3:30 p.m.
The Greenville event is at Donaldson Airport, and doors opened at 1:30 p.m.
We’re told the “Make America Great Again!” Victory Rally will feature remarks from Pence and Republican candidates.
Campaign officials say all attendees “will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.”
