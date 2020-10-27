Former Winthrop officer accused of sexual battery against minors facing 49 more charges

"In late September, the Winthrop University Police Department (WUPD) was made aware by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) of an open criminal investigation into one of its police officers, Mr. Charles Price. Upon being notified of the open criminal investigation and due to the seriousness of the allegations, the police officer was immediately relieved of his badge, credentials, and duty weapon. Subsequently, the police officer was placed on suspension without pay and escorted off Winthrop University property. From the initial contact with SLED, WUPD has fully cooperated with SLED into the criminal investigation of the police officer. On 10/16/2020, SLED informed WUPD that they had obtained arrest warrants on the police officer and that he had been taken into custody. Upon being notified of the criminal charges and arrest, the police officer was immediately terminated from WUPD. Furthermore, WUPD will seek to have the former police officer’s law enforcement certification suspended and withdrawn by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Training Council.