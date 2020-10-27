FIRST ALERT: Zeta could bring strong to severe storms to the Midlands Thursday

Zeta makes landfall later this evening in Louisiana/Mississippi area as a category 1 storm with winds around 75mph. It then rapidly moves north east as it gets scooped up by an intense trough in the jet stream. It brings a 70% chance of rain showers in the morning on Thursday and then it brings the potential of severe thunderstorms by the afternoon. There is some really warm and moist air moving in with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s by the afternoon. Rain totals are right around a tenth to almost 2″ with higher totals within storms. Some of these storms could contain tornadoes, so please be weather aware. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 15-25mph with gusts up to 35mph possible.