FIRST ALERT: Zeta could bring strong to severe storms to the Midlands Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday is an Alert Day for possible strong to severe storms courtesy of Zeta.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a few showers around ahead of Zeta (20-30%). Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
· Thursday is an Alert Day!
· Zeta’s remnant moisture and energy will bring a chance of strong to severe storms to the Midlands. Periods of heavy rain are possible. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. Be weather aware.
· Some early showers are possible Friday morning. Most areas will be dry. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
· Halloween will be sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the 60s.
· Chilly start for election day with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s!
First Alert Weather Story:
Clouds build today ahead of Hurricane Zeta, expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temps will be on the warm side with upper 70s to low 80s.
Zeta makes landfall later this evening in Louisiana/Mississippi area as a category 1 storm with winds around 75mph. It then rapidly moves north east as it gets scooped up by an intense trough in the jet stream. It brings a 70% chance of rain showers in the morning on Thursday and then it brings the potential of severe thunderstorms by the afternoon. There is some really warm and moist air moving in with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s by the afternoon. Rain totals are right around a tenth to almost 2″ with higher totals within storms. Some of these storms could contain tornadoes, so please be weather aware. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 15-25mph with gusts up to 35mph possible.
A strong cold front pushes in overnight into Friday. This cools us down significantly with morning lows in the upper 50s and highs near 71. Skies will be sunny.
Halloween looks to be cool. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the mid 60s. Expect 50s as the kiddos go out trick or treating!
Sunday there’s a 20% chance of showers with morning lows in the low 50s and highs reach the upper 60s. Skies are partly cloudy.
Monday and Tuesday are chilly as another shot of cold air moves into the area. Morning lows are in the low 40s Monday morning and low 60s by the afternoon. Election day we get down to 37 in the morning! Then highs reach 64 by the afternoon with sunny skies.
Today: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (20-30%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Alert Day Thursday: Cloudy. Periods of Rain and Storms (70%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday: Sunny by the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Halloween: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. 20% chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
