FIRST ALERT: Zeta could bring strong to severe storms to the Midlands into Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday is an Alert Day for possible strong to severe storms courtesy of Zeta.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly/mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.
· On Wednesday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a few showers around ahead of Zeta (20-30%). Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
· Thursday is an Alert Day!
· Zeta’s remnant moisture and energy will bring a chance of strong to severe storms to the Midlands. Periods of heavy rain are possible. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. Be weather aware.
· Some early showers are possible Friday morning. Most areas will be dry. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
· Halloween will be sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Areas of patchy fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.
For Wednesday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and moisture ahead of Zeta. A few showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
Heads up! Thursday is an Alert Day for the Midlands as we watch for potential strong to severe storms in the Midlands from Zeta.
As the storm moves through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, it will likely strengthen back into a hurricane, making landfall along the northern Gulf Coast by Wednesday evening, most likely in Louisiana.
As the storm moves inland, it will weaken and spread its energy and moisture in our direction into Thursday, giving way to some scattered rain and thunderstorms.
Some storms could be strong to severe. Heavy tropical downpours are possible Isolated tornadoes could also develop. Regardless, Thursday will be a windy day, with wind gusts around 30-35 mph. Let’s be weather aware.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s Thursday.
Some early showers are possible Friday, but most areas will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
Much cooler weather moves in for Halloween. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. By Sunday, an isolated shower could move in (20% chance). Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Patchy Fog. Low temperatures in the lower 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Showers Around (20-30%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Rain and Storms (60%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Early Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Halloween: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.