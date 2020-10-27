Can you spot fake news online? Take this quiz to find out

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - In the final stretch of a major election, political posts tend to flood people’s feeds.
But not all posts come from real, legitimate sources.
To help teach people about foreign actors who spread disinformation online, Clemson University associate professors Darren Linvill and Patrick Warren created a quiz to help people learn how to spot trolls online.
According to Clemson, the two are experts in spotting disinformation campaigns and in 2017 they uncovered more than 3 million tweets connected to Russian trolls.
Linvill said disinformation is often more common and less extreme than many people think it is.
“Professional trolls are the accounts you agree with because that’s how persuasion work,” Linvill said. “Persuasion works by going in a direction you already want to go. And professionals take you in a direction you already wanted to go. And professional knows this and try to take advantage of it,” he added.
To learn more about how to spot a troll online and to take the quiz yourself go to https://spotthetroll.org/.
