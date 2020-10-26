17-year-old found shot to death next to car in Fairfield County

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Officials found a teenager shot to death next to his car in Fairfield County over the weekend.
Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim was found lying on the ground by his car near the intersection of Clark Bridge Road and Highway 215. That’s near the northeast side of the Monticello Reservoir.
Trevis Boyd Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been shot multiple times, officials said.
Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office investigators are following leads and trying to identify a suspect.
“Sheriff Montgomery would like to extend his deepest sympathy to the family and encourages anyone with any information to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office,” officials said Monday.
Anyone who knows anything about this crime should call FCSO at 803-635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME- SC (888-274-6372).
Tips may also be submitted at midlandscrimestoppers.com. Those who give tips will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest.
