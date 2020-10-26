Woman wanted in connection with shoplifting incident at Dollar General in Pelion

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - The Pelion Police Department is asking for community assistance to help identify a woman wanted in a shoplifting case.
Officials say the incident occurred on October 7 at the Dollar General in Pelion.
The woman is described as a white female with shoulder-length blond hair. She is possibly 5′5 and weighs between 130 and 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Officer Robbie Gould by calling 803-894-2520 or emailing rgould@pelion.sc.gov.
