Woman wanted in connection with shoplifting incident at Dollar General in Pelion (Source: Pelion Police Department)
By Jazmine Greene | October 26, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT - Updated October 26 at 5:23 PM

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - The Pelion Police Department is asking for community assistance to help identify a woman wanted in a shoplifting case.

Officials say the incident occurred on October 7 at the Dollar General in Pelion.

The woman is described as a white female with shoulder-length blond hair. She is possibly 5′5 and weighs between 130 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Officer Robbie Gould by calling 803-894-2520 or emailing rgould@pelion.sc.gov.

