TROPICS: Zeta is now a tropical storm; expected to impact the Midlands by Thursday with possible severe storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping a close eye on Zeta in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Zeta is now a tropical storm as it moves through the Yucatan Peninsula.
- The storm will likely make a U.S. landfall Wednesday evening along the northern Gulf Coast.
- As the storm moves inland and weakens, its moisture and energy will head toward South Carolina into Thursday.
- Strong to severe storms could develop Thursday in the Midlands. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
- The threat for severe weather moves northeast by Friday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Zeta is a tropical storm. It will move over the Yucatan Peninsula today, then emerge over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
The storm is likely to make a U.S. landfall as a hurricane Wednesday along the northern Gulf Coast mostly likely in Louisiana.
As the storm moves inland, it will weaken, spreading its energy and moisture toward South Carolina into Thursday in the form of rain, storms and wind.
In fact, Thursday is an Alert Day for the Midlands. We’re expecting strong to severe storms. Periods of heavy rain and storms are possible with brief tropical downpours.
Isolated tornadoes could also develop during the day Thursday. We’ll watch the storm closely for you.
The threat for severe weather will head northeast of our area by Friday, but a few early showers are possible Friday morning in our area.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.
