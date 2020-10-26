RCSD: Three suspects wanted in connection with shooting that injured one person

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for three men wanted in connection with a shooting that left one man seriously injured.
Around 10 a.m. yesterday deputies were dispatched to a home on the 10000 block of Wilson Blvd.
Upon arrival, they found a man with gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body. The victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital.
Witnesses at the scene told officials that the door of the home was kicked in by three armed men. They said the men asked multiple times where the money was and ransacked the home. The victim was then dragged from the home and shot outside.
The suspects are described as three black males, dressed in all black with hoods on their heads and masks on their faces. One of them was wearing a camouflage mask and had a scar on the left side of his face.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
