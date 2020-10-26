Lexington Co. deputies searching for man accused of 6 robberies in 8 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies need the public’s help to identify the suspect in numerous robberies that have recently happened in the Lexington County area.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office says during each of the robberies, a man has kept a hand in his pocket to make people think he’s armed. They believe all six robberies are linked.
Surveillance pictures of the suspect are above.
The robberies happened at several locations within a few miles of each other in northwest Columbia:
- Oct. 18 – Circle K, 2201 Bush River Rd
- Oct. 20 – Speedway, 637 St. Andrews Rd
- Oct. 21 – Spinx, 485 Piney Grove Rd
- Oct. 21 – Pops, 441 Piney Grove Rd
- Oct. 23 – CVS, 100 Outlet Pointe Blvd
- Oct. 25 – Shell, 538 St. Andrews Rd
The locations are all off I-26 or I-20, near the interchange of those interstates.
Witnesses told investigators the suspect appears to be 25 to 35 years old.
A seventh robbery at a Shell on North Main Street in Columbia may also be connected, Lexington County deputies said. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating that case.
Anyone who recognizes the man pictured, or has any information on these crimes, should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.
