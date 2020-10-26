Harrison brings Common to Columbia as Graham prepares for key SCOTUS vote

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From the Capital City to Capitol Hill, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison are continuing to campaign hard to represent South Carolina in the US Senate.
While Graham was in Washington D.C. readying to vote for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Harrison was in Columbia with Grammy award-winning artist Common to rally support for his campaign.
In a statement on Monday, Graham once again called on Harrison to declare how he would vote on Barrett’s nomination if he were in the Senate.
“Judge Barrett is one of the most highly qualified people to ever be nominated to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court...I have made my position clear. It is time for my opponent to do the same,” wrote Graham.
When asked this question again at a quick news conference outside Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop in Columbia, Harrison once again repeated that he wants to know more about Barrett’s views before saying how he’d vote.
“Where does she stand on Brown vs. Board? Where does she stand on Roe [vs. Wade]? If I don’t have an answer on them, if I don’t feel comfortable on them, that dictates whether or not I’ll support her,” Harrison told reporters.
Common praised Harrison’s answer and called the candidate a “legend in the making.” Common said he’s," been looking for someone who is caring, who takes time to listen." Common said he reached out to the Harrison team to help campaign for the former S.C. Democratic Party Chair. He said he has been traveling around the country too, “make people aware” about politics.
“A lot of people feel not including when it comes to politics and the way the government system has been functioning. That’s why I am here,” Common said.
On Tuesday, Graham is planning to attend a rally in Greenville with Vice President Mike Pence if Barrett is confirmed Monday night.
