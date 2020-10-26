FIRST ALERT: Zeta is expected to bring strong to severe storms to the Midlands Thursday

As the storm moves inland, it will weaken and spread its energy and moisture in our direction into Thursday, giving way to scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Heavy tropical downpours could produce some minor flooding. Isolated tornadoes could also develop. Regardless, Thursday will be a windy day with sustained winds around 20-30mph. Let’s be weather aware. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low to mid 80s.