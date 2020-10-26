FIRST ALERT: Zeta is expected to bring strong to severe storms to the Midlands Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Thursday is an Alert Day for possible strong to severe storms courtesy of Zeta.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· This morning we have some patchy fog once again, use those low beams!
· We’ll see decent weather today under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
· On Wednesday, we’ll see increasing clouds and a few isolated showers ahead of Zeta. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
· Thursday is an Alert Day. Zeta’s remnant moisture and energy will bring a chance of strong to severe storms to the Midlands. Periods of heavy rain could bring some minor flooding. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
· We clear up into Friday morning and dry air filters in. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
· Halloween will be sunny and cool. Highs will be in the low 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Expect today to be quite pleasant and warm. Temperatures will top off in the low 80s and we see some sun and clouds as high pressure sits over the region.
Wednesday clouds start to build as Zeta’s moisture starts to arrive into the region. Expect cloudy skies by the afternoon with morning lows in the low 60s and highs reaching the upper 70s. Chance of late afternoon showers are right around 30%.
As the storm moves inland, it will weaken and spread its energy and moisture in our direction into Thursday, giving way to scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Heavy tropical downpours could produce some minor flooding. Isolated tornadoes could also develop. Regardless, Thursday will be a windy day with sustained winds around 20-30mph. Let’s be weather aware. Morning lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low to mid 80s.
As Zeta passes another low passes in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This helps usher in cool dry air overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This will lower our temps and humidity. Expect lows in the upper 50s and highs near 71 by Friday afternoon.
Halloween looks cool! Morning lows are near 49 and highs reach 63. Expect mostly sunny skies as high pressure dominates our weather pattern!
Today: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20-30%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Alert Day Thursday: Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms (60%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the lower 80s.
Friday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the lower 70s.
Halloween: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Monday: Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.