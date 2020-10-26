FIRST ALERT: Zeta is expected to bring strong to severe storms to the Midlands into Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Thursday is an Alert Day for possible strong to severe storms courtesy of Zeta.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly/mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
· We’ll see decent weather for your Tuesday under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
· On Wednesday, we’ll see increasing clouds and a few isolated showers ahead of Zeta. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
· Thursday is an Alert Day. Zeta’s remnant moisture and energy will bring a chance of strong to severe storms to the Midlands. Periods of heavy rain could bring some minor flooding. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
· Some early showers are possible Friday. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
· Halloween will be sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Areas of patchy fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
On Tuesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. It will be warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
For Wednesday, we’ll see increasing clouds and moisture ahead of Zeta. A few showers isolated are possible. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Heads up! Thursday is an Alert Day for the Midlands as we watch for potential strong to severe storms in the Midlands into Thursday from Zeta.
All eyes are on Zeta in the tropics. As the storm moves through the Gulf of Mexico, it will likely be a fairly strong hurricane, making landfall along the northern Gulf Coast by Wednesday.
As the storm moves inland, it will weaken and spread its energy and moisture in our direction into Thursday, giving way to scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Heavy tropical downpours could produce some minor flooding. Isolated tornadoes could also develop. Regardless, Thursday will be a windy day. Let’s be weather aware.
High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s Thursday.
Some early showers are possible Friday, then we’ll see gradual clearing. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
Much cooler weather moves in for Halloween. Highs will be in the 60s.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Patchy Fog. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20-30%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms (60%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Early Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Halloween: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
