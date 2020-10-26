Deputies capture inmate who escaped from jail in S.C.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have captured an inmate who escaped from a jail in Chester County, South Carolina.
Authorities had been searching for the inmate, 29-year-old Bradley Bianco, since last week.
On Monday, Oct. 26, the York County Sherriff’s Office began searching the area around 350 block of Rambo Road.
Deputies say around 2 p.m., a person matching Bianco’s description ran from a vacant house in the area.
A SLED Helicopter was in the area assisting the K9 unit and deputies in the search.
Around 5:18 p.m., deputies said the suspect was in custody and identified Bianco as the escaped inmate from Chester County.
Bianco will now face criminal charges in York County before he is transferred back to Chester County.
