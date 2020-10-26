Columbia VA offering free flu shots in upcoming drive-thru clinics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia VA will host several drive-thru flu shot clinics for veterans in the coming weeks.
VA officials say it’s more important than ever to get a flu shot this season as the nation is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
One upcoming flu shot clinic is scheduled for the Dorn VA in Columbia, while several others will happen at Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) across the state.
Dorn Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics:
- Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CBOC Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics:
Anderson, Sumter, Orangeburg, Spartanburg, Greenville, & Florence clinics
- Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Veterans Day)
All veterans who wish to receive a flu shot are asked to adhere to the following steps:
- Wear a face mask
- Have your VA ID card ready to show
- Dress in a short-sleeved shirt or one that can be easily pulled up to get to our shoulder.
- Stay in your vehicle.
The Columbia VA team will provide you with the necessary paperwork to fill out. The flu shot will be given through your car window or door.
For more information, please 803-776-4000, extension 7944.
If veterans cannot attend any of the above clinics, the VA says no-cost flu vaccines are available for enrolled veterans at in-network retail pharmacies or urgent cares. Those include participating CVS, Costco, Kroger or Walmart pharmacies.
No appointments are required for those vaccines, but your VA ID or another government-issued ID must be shown.
