Authorities investigating death of 4-month-old baby in Chester Co.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is investigating the death of a four-month-old in Chester County.
The Chester County Coroner’s Office says the baby died around 10:48 a.m. Friday at a home on Pinckney Street.
The coroner said the baby was unresponsive and not breathing when police responded.
Police say the baby was left in the care of a relative who was over 18 years old.
An autopsy is happening in Newberry to determine the cause of death.
Chester police, the coroner’s officer and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.
According to a SLED official, SLED is “directed to investigate and gather all information on a child fatality.”
A SLED spokesperson said that “in accordance to SC Law, Title 17, SECTION 17-5-540, the coroner or medical examiner, within twenty-four hours or one working day, whichever occurs first, must notify the Department of Child Fatalities when a child dies in the county he serves: (1) as a result of violence; (2) in any suspicious or unusual manner; or (3) when the death is unexpected and unexplained including, but not limited to, possible sudden infant death syndrome.”
No other information was released.
Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this story.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.