Vice President Mike Pence to hold campaign rally in Greenville Tuesday

Vice President Mike Pence to hold campaign rally in Greenville Tuesday
Vice President Mike Pence to hold campaign rally in Greenville Tuesday (Source: WYFF)
By Katie Davidson | October 25, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT - Updated October 25 at 10:19 AM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Greenville this week for a campaign rally, according to campaign officials.

In a release from the Trump Campaign, officials said Vice President Pence would be in Greenville on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 3:30 p.m.

We’re told the “Make America Great Again!” Victory Rally will feature remarks from Pence and Republican candidates.

The Greenville event will be held at Donaldson Airport, and doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

You can register to attend by clicking here.

Campaign officials say all attendees “will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.”

Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.